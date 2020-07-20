Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,058 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 58.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXP opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

