Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TBPH stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

