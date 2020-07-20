Royal Bank of Canada Has $578,000 Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of NMI worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 660.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NMI by 835.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $989.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

