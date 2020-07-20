Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,321 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 381,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,728,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDF stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

