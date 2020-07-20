Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,770 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at $2,906,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 126.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 159,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at $1,702,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 59.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 123.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $105,553.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 114,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,924.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQL opened at $18.94 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

