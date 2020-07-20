Royal Bank of Canada Has $574,000 Stock Position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 927.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,849 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hanger were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,216 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,293 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Hanger Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $233.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.31 million.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

