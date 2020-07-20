Royal Bank of Canada Sells 131,550 Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Cryolife worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cryolife in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cryolife by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryolife by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $39,227.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.85 and a beta of 1.37. Cryolife Inc has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

