Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 14,220 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 250.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Petmed Express worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 72.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 137,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 110,245 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 109,790 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $817.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

