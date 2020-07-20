Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,284 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 58.com were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 61.33%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WUBA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

