Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 34,754 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 167.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

XHR stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $999.11 million, a PE ratio of 440.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

