Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 306.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,003.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 121,928 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AKR opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

