Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,310 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 241.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xencor were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Xencor by 110.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 173,009 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 586,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Xencor stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.07. Xencor Inc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

