Royal Bank of Canada Sells 17,188 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.33% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA PBS opened at $33.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $36.02.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

