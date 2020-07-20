Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INFR opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $34.08.

