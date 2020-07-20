Royal Bank of Canada Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,196 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,966,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.