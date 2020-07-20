Royal Bank of Canada Buys 23,366 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Evolent Health worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. Evolent Health Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $866.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

