Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,137 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $13.54 on Monday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

