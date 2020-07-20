Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 111,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6,923.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 68,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,715,000.

FNDB opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

