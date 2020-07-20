Royal Bank of Canada Has $559,000 Stock Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1,354.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cosan were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $53,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,195,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after buying an additional 1,500,523 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 8,693,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,933,000 after buying an additional 1,257,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $3,075,000. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

Shares of CZZ opened at $17.79 on Monday. Cosan Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. Cosan had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC raised shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cosan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.