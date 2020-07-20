Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,633 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,479,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 835,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KB. Citigroup raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

