Royal Bank of Canada Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 861.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,009 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 231,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 26,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBP opened at $5.32 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. Citigroup raised their target price on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

