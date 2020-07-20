Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 11,614 Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

BATS:VFVA opened at $61.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49.

