Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,243 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Yext were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Yext by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Yext by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,889.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,423. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

