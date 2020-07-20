Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

