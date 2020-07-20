Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 131.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of Tivity Health worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Tivity Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

TVTY stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.18. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

