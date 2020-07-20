Royal Bank of Canada Has $546,000 Holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 53,341 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 184,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 5.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NQP opened at $13.96 on Monday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

