Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 108,883 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,883 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.