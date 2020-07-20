State Street Corp Acquires 36,532 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.46% of Quaker Chemical worth $55,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $1,529,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $135,618.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,718. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $199.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.93. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $205.76.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

