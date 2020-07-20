Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 104.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

