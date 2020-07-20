Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,998 Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carnival were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth $595,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carnival by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 533.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CUK opened at $12.74 on Monday. Carnival plc has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

