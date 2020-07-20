Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Tredegar worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TG opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $524.45 million, a PE ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

