State Street Corp Has $54.94 Million Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002,875 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.17% of International Bancshares worth $54,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,459,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Bancshares Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

