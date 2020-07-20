State Street Corp Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.40% of US Foods worth $54,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in US Foods by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 280,638 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of US Foods by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 730,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 207,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

