State Street Corp Has $54.57 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.89% of Q2 worth $54,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

Q2 stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTWO. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

In related news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,534.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,448 shares of company stock valued at $66,483,645 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

