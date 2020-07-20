State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.32% of Sabre worth $54,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabre by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 145,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sabre by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Sabre’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

