Morgan Stanley Raises Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target to $59.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Exelon stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,127,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after buying an additional 7,798,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $434,036,000 after buying an additional 3,872,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

