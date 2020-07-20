Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT opened at $114.71 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total value of $574,338.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $402,326.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,982 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.3% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.