ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of PLUS opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $992.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth about $169,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

