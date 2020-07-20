BidaskClub Upgrades Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) to “Sell”

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $23.25 on Friday. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,507 shares of company stock worth $601,131 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perspecta by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,037 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Perspecta by 670,860.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Perspecta by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Perspecta by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

