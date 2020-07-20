BidaskClub Downgrades RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Sell

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RADA. ValuEngine cut RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.50 and a beta of 1.15. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Noked Capital LTD raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,452,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 750,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,229,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 326,330 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 614,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 114,175 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,179,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

