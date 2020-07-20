BidaskClub Upgrades Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) to Sell

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $160.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $257.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.59.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,375.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

