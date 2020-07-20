BidaskClub Upgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Sell

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

