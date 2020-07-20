BidaskClub Upgrades Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Buy

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.42.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $182.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 24,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $4,085,235.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,415,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,041 shares of company stock valued at $114,040,663 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

