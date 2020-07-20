Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

