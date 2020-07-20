SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 5.28. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

