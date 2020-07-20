TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.16. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 241.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

