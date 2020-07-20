Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

