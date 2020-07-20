Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10.
In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Universal Forest Products
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
