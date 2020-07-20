SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get SurModics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $45.34 on Friday. SurModics has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $616.90 million, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.98.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $86,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in SurModics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 433,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SurModics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SurModics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SurModics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,887 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SurModics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.