Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicom from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $278.49 million, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Silicom had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 22.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

