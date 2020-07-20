First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THFF. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $473.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of First Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 716,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

